Injection molder Hawk Plastics receives funding from feds

Custom injection molder Hawk Plastics Ltd. is one of four manufacturers in the Windsor-Essex, Ont. region to receive funding from the federal government for new technologies to help meet rising market demand.

Hawk Plastics is receiving a $880,372 repayable contribution from the FedDev Ontario program to expand its production facility by 8,000 square feet to accommodate its new advanced and robotic production equipment. In addition to increasing productivity and quality, advanced technical capabilities will allow the company to produce lighter-weight plastic components to meet demands from Tier 1 and 2 automotive suppliers. The project is anticipated to create 10 new manufacturing positions and maintain 20 in Tecumseh, Ont.

“This FedDev Ontario contribution will help Hawk Plastics stand as a leader in the industry through technical advancements and improved efficiencies to meet demand and reduce costs,” said Hawk Plastics president Matt Urquhart.

The other companies receiving funding are toolmaker and tool repair shop Whitfield Group, pancreatic enzyme product maker Pancap Pharma Inc., and pest control product maker Crop Defenders Ltd.

In total, the federal government is investing $6.3 million between the four firms.