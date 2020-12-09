Indian auto parts molder expanding operations to Ontario

In a move that expands its product development in the North American market, India-based auto parts maker Plastic Component Industries (PCI) has announced it will be opening its first-ever international facility at an undisclosed location in Ontario.

PCI will be investing Can$4 million in the new facility, which will create 80 jobs over the next three years.

Nirantar Kumar Dhupar, managing director and founder of PCI and Vic Fedeli, Ontario’s Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade made the announcement during the Minister’s virtual trade mission to India.

Founded in 1987, PCI is an injection molder and sheet metal component maker. The company has three factories located across India and supplies parts to Indian tier 1 companies and OEMs including Toyota, MG Motors, and Maruti Suzuki.

“We are thrilled to be a part of one of the most stable, innovative and welcoming eco system,” Dhupar said in a Dec. 9 statement. “We realized that this eco system has all the key ingredients and support from the government for our business to flourish and succeed.”