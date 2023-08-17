IAC Group names Kevin Baird as new CEO

Baird previously served as chief operating officer of powertrain parts supplier Tenneco and was president and CEO of Guardian Glass prior to that.

Global automotive supplier IAC Group has named Kevin Baird as its new CEO, replacing David Prystash, who is retiring.

Prior to joining IAC, Baird served as chief operating officer of Tenneco, a global manufacturer of automotive products for OEM and aftermarket customers. Before that he was the president and CEO of Guardian Glass LLC, and the president and CEO of SRG Global Inc.

“While the automotive landscape is rapidly evolving with electrification, IAC is a uniquely positioned supplier, focused on providing its customers with the highest quality interior components. The increased emphasis that all OEM’s are placing on interiors as a powertrain agnostic differentiator across platforms provides IAC with a unique opportunity to become a true leader in this area,” Baird said in a news release. “I’m looking forward to partnering with IAC’s leadership team and its over 18,000 employees to continue producing best-in-class, innovative products to serve our customers.”

Southfield, Mich.-based IAC has operations in North America, Europe, and Asia, and produces door trim panels, overhead systems, floor consoles, and instrument panel sequencing and assembly.