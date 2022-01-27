HASCO Magna eDrive systems hits the market on Volkswagen MEB platform

In a move that expands its growth in electrification, Aurora, Ont.-based auto parts and systems maker Magna International Inc. says that its HASCO Magna Electric Drive Systems Co., Ltd. (HME) team in China has started high-volume serial production of secondary eDrive systems for the Volkswagen ID.4 electric crossover, one of the automaker’s vehicles on the MEB platform.

HME is the global supplier of secondary eDrives for Volkswagen’s all-wheel drive MEB models.

“The eDrive system is specifically optimized for secondary eDrives for electrified vehicles,” Magna officials said in a Jan. 27 news release. “The system was designed using [our] integrated, modular and scalable building block approach, resulting in a cost-efficient and highly advanced product that meets the various demands for global application.”

“This is Magna’s most recent, high-voltage eDrive system to be industrialized for serial production, and we are excited to make it available to the global market,” said Tom Rucker, president of Magna Powertrain.

“This development is a testament to the successful cooperation between Magna and HASCO and represents an important milestone in our electrification strategy,” added Haitao Zhang, president of HASCO.

The system integrates an induction-type e-motor, an integrated single-speed gearbox, a high-voltage inverter, and the corresponding software and controls, Magna said.