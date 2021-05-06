Canadian Plastics

GM’s Oshawa assembly plant to restart ahead of schedule

Full-size truck production is now expected to begin in the fourth quarter of this year, ahead of the previous target of January 2022.

General Motors Canada says it will restart production at its assembly plant in Oshawa, Ont., ahead of schedule.

In a May 5 news release, the company announced that full-size truck production is now expected to begin in the fourth quarter of this year, ahead of the previous target of January 2022.

“Oshawa Assembly is on track to deliver one of the fastest plant launches in GM history,” the news release said.

As part of the preparations, workers are installing a new body shop and more than 1,200 new robots. When installed, the news release said, these robots will cover 30 acres of automation at Oshawa Assembly.

The vehicle maker also says that the Oshawa plant is currently hiring nearly 1,700 people to staff two production shifts.

