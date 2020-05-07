GM Canada to resume some engine production in Ontario

May 7, 2020 by Canadian Plastics

Automaker General Motors plans to restart some production at its engine plant in St. Catharines, Ont. next week ahead of a wider restart of North American operations the week of May 18.

In the statement, GM Canada said “a portion” of its HFV6 engine line in the St. Catharines plant would resume on May 11, including the 3.6-litre HFV6 engines power the Chevrolet Colorado pickup, Buick Enclave crossover, and Chevrolet Traverse crossover.

The rest of the St. Catharines plant, as well as the automaker’s CAMI assembly plant in Ingersoll, Ont., where the Chevrolet Equinox is assembled, and Oshawa, Ont., stamping operation will “come back gradually in the weeks that follow,” GM Canada said.

“Based on conversations and collaboration with unions and government officials, GM is targeting to restart the majority of manufacturing operations the week of May 18 in the U.S. and Canada under extensive safety measures,” the statement continued. “These procedures meet or exceed the World Health Organization and the Public Health Agency of Canada guidelines, and are designed to keep people safe when they arrive, while they work and as they leave the facility.”