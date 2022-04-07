GM Canada makes investments to transform manufacturing facilities in Ingersoll and Oshawa

General Motors Canada will start production at Canada’s first full-scale electric-vehicle manufacturing plant in Ingersoll, Ontario later this year. In addition, at Oshawa Assembly, GM Canada will add light-duty pickup production and a third shift, creating more than 2,600 new jobs since operations resumed at the plant.

Together with the federal and Ontario governments, GM Canada made these announcements at the recently opened Canadian Technical Centre’s (CTC) McLaughlin Advanced Technology Track in Oshawa, Ontario on April 4, mentioning more than $2 billion in investments to transform its manufacturing operations in the region.

Production of BrightDrop’s electric delivery vans will begin at CAMI Assembly in Ingersoll in December 2022, following retooling of the plant this spring and summer.

And with the addition of the third shift at Oshawa Assembly, GM Canada will have added more than 2,600 new jobs in the Oshawa plant since it reopened. Fifty per cent of new production hires at the Oshawa plant are women.

“This vote of confidence by General Motors in Ontario is more proof that by attracting game-changing investments our government is securing our auto sector for the next generation of workers,” said Ontario Premier Doug Ford. “This investment will secure 2,600 jobs here in Oshawa and is a huge win for the people of Durham and Ontario’s auto sector. It shows once again that the cars of the future will be made right here in Ontario by Ontario workers.”