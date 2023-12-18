GM Canada announces leadership changes

Among the changes, Marissa West, current president and managing director of GM Canada, will become senior vice president and president, North America.

Automaker General Motors (GM) announced several executive leadership changes effective Jan. 2, 2024, including the appointment of Marissa West, current president and managing director of GM Canada, to senior vice president and president, North America.

In a Dec. 13 news release, GM officials said the realignment is being driven by the retirement of Doug Parks, GM executive vice president of global product development, purchasing and supply chain, after a nearly 40-year career at the company.

West has led GM Canada since March 2022. “Under [her] leadership, GM Canada secured investment for all three Canadian manufacturing operations; and completed agreements for GM’s new Cathode Active Material (CAM) processing facility, Ultium CAM, a joint venture in Bécancour, Quebec,” GM officials said in the news release.

West will report to Rory Harvey, executive vice president and president, global markets and will repatriate to the U.S., GM said. She will continue to oversee GM Canada operations until her replacement is announced at a later date.

In GM’s global product development division, the company announced the following promotions:

Ken Morris, currently vice president, global vehicle and propulsion teams, will be promoted to senior vice president, product programs, product safety and motorsports. Morris retains his current responsibilities leading global vehicle programs and will add global product safety, launch excellence and motorsports product development.

Josh Tavel, currently global vice president of customer care and aftersales, will be promoted to senior vice president of energy storage and propulsion, R&D, and manufacturing engineering.

And in addition West’s new role in GM’s global markets division, the company also announced that Rory Harvey, currently executive vice president and president, GM North America, will move to a newly created role as executive vice president and president, global markets.