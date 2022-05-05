GM begins retooling CAMI plant in Ontario

Automaker GM Canada has begun began retooling and preparation for dedicated production at CAMI Assembly plant in Ingersoll, Ontario for its BrightDrop electric commercial delivery vans.

“CAMI Assembly is playing a key role in GM’s vision for a zero emissions future,” said Marissa West, GM Canada’s president and managing director. “We plan to retool our Ingersoll plant in record time to support the start of BrightDrop EV production in Canada before year end.”

Production of the BrightDrop’s Zevo 600 will begin in Q4 2022, at which point CAMI will become Canada’s first full-scale EV plant. A smaller BrightDrop’s Zevo 400, will begin production at CAMI in 2023.

GM Canada expects that prepping of the building and installing of new BrightDrop production equipment will be complete by September, at which point, CAMI expects to begin returning employees in October for training on the new line.

CAMI is anticipated to go to two shifts of production in early 2023, with the ability to accelerate to three shifts.