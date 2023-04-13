Ford’s Oakville, Ont. complex prepares to build next-gen EVs

The campus, to be renamed Oakville Electric Vehicle Complex, will begin to retool and modernize in the second quarter of 2024.

Ford Motor Co. is investing $1.8 billion in its Oakville Assembly Complex, in Oakville, Ont., to transform it into a high-volume hub of electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing in Canada – a key part of the company’s plan to scale production of EVs in order to reach a global production run rate of 2 million annually by the end of 2026.

The campus, to be renamed Oakville Electric Vehicle Complex, will begin to retool and modernize in the second quarter of 2024 to prepare for production of EVs. According to Ford officials, this marks the first time a full-line automaker has announced plans to produce passenger EVs in Canada for the North American market.

“Canada and the Oakville complex will play a vital role in our Ford+ transformation. It will be a modern, super-efficient, vertically integrated site for battery and vehicle assembly,” said Jim Farley, Ford president and CEO. “I’m most excited for the world to see the incredible next-generation electric and fully digitally connected vehicles produced in Oakville.”

The investment allows Ford to repurpose and transform existing buildings into a facility that leverages Ford of Canada’s workforce. Ford says they are taking a diverse strategic approach to transforming its industrial system to expand EV production: building new greenfield sites and also transforming existing manufacturing sites like in Oakville and Cologne, Germany.

Advertisement

“Ford’s commitment to invest in OAC retooling and upskilling signals a bright future for Canadian EV production and for Canadian auto sector employment,” said Lana Payne, Unifor National President. “The transformation of the Oakville plant is an important step towards a stronger industry and testament to the hard work, skills and dedication of our Unifor Oakville Assembly Complex members.”

The current 487-acre Oakville site includes three body shops, one paint building, one assembly building. The transformed campus will feature a new 407,000 square-foot on-site battery plant that will utilize cells and arrays from BlueOval SK Battery Park in Kentucky. Oakville workers will take these components and assemble battery packs that will then be installed in vehicles assembled on-site.

“Ford’s transformation from gas to electric vehicles is well underway,” said François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development of Canada. “Once complete, the Oakville Electric Vehicle Complex will secure thousands of well-paying jobs for our hard-working Canadian autoworkers and boost the competitiveness of Canada’s auto sector. The partnership between Ford and Canada helps to position us as a global leader in the EV supply chain for decades to come.”