Ford to resume European manufacturing Europe on May 4

April 28, 2020 by Canadian Plastics

After a month of being shuttered, automaker Ford Motor Co. plans to restart production at its main manufacturing sites in mainland Europe via a phased approach from May 4.

Ford said it plans to recommence initial production at its Saarlouis and Cologne plants in Germany, vehicle assembly site in Valencia, Spain, and its Craiova plant in Romania.

“We need to prepare for a new environment once we are past the initial peak of the Coronavirus pandemic in Europe, with the key priority in our ‘return to work’ plan being the implementation of Ford’s global standards on social distancing and strengthened health and safety protocols in the workplace,” Stuart Rowley, Ford of Europe president, said.

Production will start at a low level to begin with, and sold customer vehicle orders from dealers will be prioritised. A comprehensive list of employee health and safety regulations will also be implemented, including the requirement to wear company-provided face masks, mandatory body temperature checks and daily wellness self-assessment procedures.

“This is an unprecedented time for our business, but it is bringing out the very best in our people at Ford, so many of whom are engaged in supporting their communities in a multitude of actions across Europe,” Rowley said. “As we begin to restart production, we will take that positive spirit of commitment and pride back into the workplace for the further benefit of our customers.”

Ford announced the temporary suspension of vehicle and engine production at most of its European manufacturing sites on April 3.