Ford of Canada increasing production of face shields

May 7, 2020 by Canadian Plastics

Ford Motor Co. of Canada Ltd. has announced plans to increase the production of face shields at its Windsor site operations in Ontario.

The plant is working to assemble more than 2.75 million face shields for distribution across Canada to help protect medical personnel and first responders on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The announcement is a step towards boosting a project that Ford of Canada first began on April 6, when the automaker announced it was working with the Ontario and federal governments to distribute face shields throughout the province, and across Canada.