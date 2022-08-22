Ford is cutting 3,000 jobs globally, reports say

The cuts are said to be intended to reduce costs and make the transition from internal combustion to electric vehicles.

In a move to lower costs and further its transition from internal combustion to electric vehicles, Ford Motor Co. is cutting about 3,000 white-collar jobs from its global workforce, a majority of which are in North America.

As reported by multiple news outlets, the Detroit-based automaker began notifying workers of the cuts in a companywide email sent on Aug. 22.

The cuts will include 2,000 salaried positions and 1,000 contract workers in the U.S., Canada, and India, the reports say, some of whom are in the large work force of internal combustion engineers. Ford’s approximately 56,000 union factory workers are not affected.

The cuts represent about six per cent of the 31,000 full-time salaried work force employed by Ford in the U.S. and Canada. The company already has restructured in Europe, Asia, and India.

The cuts come less than a month after Ford CEO Jim Farley told analysts that the company had “too many people in certain places, no doubt about it.”