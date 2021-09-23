Five parts suppliers combine to form Teijin Automotive Technologies

Continental Structural Plastics, Inapal Plásticos, Benet Automotive, CSP Victall, and Teijin Automotive Center Europe (TACE) have come together under a single brand to form Teijin Automotive Technologies, a supplier of composite materials for the worldwide mobility industry.

The rebranded company will service the automotive, heavy truck, marine, and recreational vehicle segments, and includes Teijin’s automotive composites team in Japan as well as 29 manufacturing and technical centres in North America, Europe, and Asia.

The goal is to create a global supplier of components and systems that enable lighter, stronger, safer and more energy efficient vehicles, the rebranded company said in a Sept. 22 news release.

“With the integration of these organizations, we can supply expertise in a wide range of materials allowing us to develop solutions that address our customers’ most difficult design challenges,” said Steve Rooney, CEO of Teijin Automotive Technologies and general manager of Teijin’s composites business unit. “As Teijin Automotive Technologies, we are able to develop new materials, source them where and when they are needed, and provide the expertise that meets the world’s ever-changing mobility needs.”

The combined organization now has 5,400 employees.

“By selecting the right material for the right application, Teijin Automotive Technologies creates components and systems that enable lighter, stronger, safer and more energy efficient vehicles,” the news release said. “This unification further strengthens the organization’s capabilities as a vertically integrated, full-service supplier that develops materials to meet customer needs today, while anticipating needs of tomorrow.”