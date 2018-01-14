Canadian Plastics
News

Fiat Chrysler moving heavy-duty truck production from Mexico to Michigan

The Italian-American automaker will invest US$1 billion in its Warren, Michigan truck assembly plant to make the Ram Heavy Duty Truck starting in 2020.

January 14, 2018 by Canadian Plastics

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) is investing US$1 billion in a Michigan truck factory, moving production of heavy-duty trucks from Mexico to Michigan, and paying worker bonuses in the wake of the U.S. tax cut.

FCA says the Warren plant will add 2,500 new jobs.

The company also plans to pay US$2,000 bonuses this spring to about 60,000 hourly and salaried U.S. employees. Senior executives won’t get the bonus.

