Fewer Canadians are interested in buying an EV, study says

Fewer Canadians say they’re interested in buying an electric vehicle (EV), a new study from J.D. Power says.

According to the latest 2024 report by J.D. Power, Canadians who are shopping for a new vehicle are now only half as likely as their American counterparts to consider buying an EV – the survey shows 11 per cent of respondents said they were “very likely” to buy an EV as their next car, down three percentage points compared with last year.

J.D. Power Canada collected nearly 3,000 responses from consumers in March and April for its third annual Electric Vehicle Consideration study.

The survey found that the major factors limiting EV acceptance for Canadians are vehicle range, high purchase price, and lack of public charging station availability.

“Auto manufacturers are staking their futures on EVs and investing massive sums in battery manufacturing facilities in Canada, but the reality is that they are still considerably more expensive than comparable gas-powered vehicles, and more education is needed to help shoppers feel comfortable making the transition,” said J.D. Ney, director of automotive practice at J.D. Power Canada.

The J.D. Power survey also noted that half of consumers have never driven in an EV before, while more than a third of those who have rented, borrowed or test driven an EV say they were likely to consider purchasing one.

Interest in buying an EV was highest in provinces offering incentives, the report said, adding that 40 per cent of respondents in Quebec and 33 per cent of potential buyers in British Columbia say they are likely to buy an EV.