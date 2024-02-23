Feds investing in two automotive and mobility research sites

These live-testing sites in Ontario will act as a launch pad for over 40 SMEs as they pilot and commercialize over 40 new technologies.

On Feb. 22, at the Canadian International AutoShow, Filomena Tassi, Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario (FedDev Ontario), and Vance Badawey, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Transport, announced an investment of $8-million for the Ontario Centre of Innovation (OCI), through the Ontario Vehicle Innovation Network (OVIN), to establish two live-environment piloting sites to support the development and commercialization of new transportation technologies and innovative solutions in southern Ontario.

With one location in Toronto focusing on urban transportation and the other in Windsor/Sarnia focused on cross-border and multi-modal scenarios, these live-testing sites will act as a launch pad for over 40 SMEs as they pilot and commercialize over 40 new technologies, predominantly within the zero-emission vehicle (ZEV) and connected autonomous vehicle (CAV) areas.

Called “Technology Pilot Zones,” the projects will not only aim to fill a gap in Canada’s market for CAV and ZEV commercialization but will also break down the high barriers to entry and facilitate technology piloting in real-world environments, including highways, cross-border sites and urban transportation settings. In addition, Tassi said, the projects will create and maintain 345 jobs and contribute to Canada’s goal of reaching net-zero emissions by 2050 through the deployment of cleaner and more efficient technologies.

“Southern Ontario plays a vital role in driving economic growth, especially when it comes to CAV and EV-related innovation and production,” Tassi said. “OVIN’s Pilot Zones in Toronto and Windsor/Sarnia will support the testing and validating of cleaner and more efficient mobility technologies, which will help make a brighter future for us all.”

Advertisement

“OVIN’s Pilot Zones in Toronto and Windsor/Sarnia will be instrumental in supporting our automobility innovators as they test and validate their technologies,” Badawy added.