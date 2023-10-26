ADM Toronto will feature new EV Pavilion

The pavilion will feature a dozen companies developing solutions in the advanced battery and electric vehicle industries.

The upcoming Advanced Design and Manufacturing Expo Toronto (ADM Toronto) trade show, which includes the co-located Plast-Ex show, will feature its first-ever Electronic Vehicle (EV) Pavilion, featuring a dozen companies on the expo floor developing solutions in the advanced battery and EV industries.

ADM Toronto will be held at the Toronto Congress Centre from Nov. 7 to 9, 2023.

Exhibitors at the EV Pavilion will include ABB Canada, Crosslink Technology, Ellsworth Adhesives, Kuka Robotics Canada Ltd., Marktech, SEW‑EuroDrive Canada, and TR Electronic.

ADM Toronto guests will have access to a full EV Battery conference at the expo hall Tech Theater with session topics including EV battery manufacturing, battery design innovation, and EV infrastructure. The conference sessions are free to attend for all expo attendees.

“Our event presents an elevated opportunity to recognize Canada’s abundant terrain for sourcing ethical materials that battery cell manufacturers need to create clean EV and battery solutions,” said Kayle Kvinge, event director with Informa Markets Engineering, which organizes the ADM Expo. “As Environmental, Social and Governance (ESGs) priorities are increasingly sought in business decisions, production and manufacturing processes, battery and EV tech education help support the extensive trade, not only as it relates to Canada’s thriving automotive industry, but on a global scale.”

ADM Toronto is held every other year, alternating with Advanced Design and Manufacturing Montréal (ADM Montréal). In addition to Plast-Ex, ADM Toronto includes Design & Manufacturing (D&M), Automation Technology Expo (ATX), Pack Ex, and Powder & Bulk Solids. The 2023 expo floor will highlight over 300 exhibitors in manufacturing,