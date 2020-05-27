Covestro and Neste partner for renewable raw materials for plastics production

May 27, 2020 by Canadian Plastics

Material supplier Covestro and sustainable technology company Neste are starting a strategic cooperation in Europe to promote the use of sustainable raw materials in plastics production.

Covestro will be supplied with material from renewable sources to replace a significant portion of the fossil raw materials used to date in the manufacture of polycarbonates, used for car headlamps, LED lights, electronic and medical devices, and automotive glazing.

Over the short term, the collaboration aims to replace several thousand tons of fossil raw materials in the production of polycarbonates with raw materials produced with Neste’s renewable hydrocarbons. Neste produces its renewable hydrocarbons entirely from renewable raw materials, such as waste and residue oils and fats.

“The polymers and chemicals industries will play a major role in the circular economy and fight against climate change,” Neste president and CEO Peter Vanacker said in a statement. “Our collaboration enables Covestro to play a significant role in providing climate-friendlier raw materials to leading brands and help them reach their materials-related sustainability targets. With Covestro, the positive impact provided by Neste’s renewable hydrocarbons is expanded beyond the field of polyolefins, showing the product’s value and compatibility with more complex value chains.”

In the future, both companies intend to expand the scope of their partnership, also with regard to other types of polymers. At the same time, they are inviting other stakeholders along the value chains to cooperate.