Continental Structural Plastics plans $45 million expansion at North Carolina plant

Michigan-based automotive and heavy truck parts maker Continental Structural Plastics Inc. (CSP) is expanding its operations with a capital investment of US$45 million to add new capabilities to its facility in Salisbury, N.C.

The investment and expansion will create approximately 60 new jobs, and add 50,000 square feet to the company’s current facility and incorporate a new paint/prime line, enabling it to speed up production and accommodate larger products.

“Our expansion at the Salisbury facility will enhance our ability to support programs for our heavy truck customers,” said Steve Rooney, CSP’s CEO. “We have a solid, talented workforce in North Carolina, and are thankful for the support from the State of North Carolina to continue our growth here.”

CSP, a Teijin Group company, is a Tier One supplier providing advanced, lightweight composite solutions for the automotive, heavy truck, HVAC and construction industries. CSP maintains operations on three continents and employs more than 4,300 employees worldwide.