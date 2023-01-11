Canadian-made ‘Project Arrow’ EV debuts at CES 2023 show

On Jan. 5, Project Arrow, the first, all-Canadian, zero-emission connected vehicle, designed and built in Ontario, was unveiled at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Project Arrow makes use of Ontario’s complete end-to-end automotive supply chain and tries to demonstrate the province’s automotive capabilities and innovation on a global stage.

“The unveiling of Project Arrow, the first all-Canadian concept vehicle, is a historic milestone that showcases the best of Ontario’s automotive and technology sectors,” said Vic Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade. “Our government is proud to support this innovative project and the continued collaboration between industry partners. Innovations like this will foster new opportunities as we continue to build a stronger Ontario.”

The Arrow was produced over the past three years with a $5-million investment through FedDev Ontario and $1.8 million through the Ontario Vehicle Innovation Network (OVIN).

The Automotive Parts Manufacturers’ Association (APMA) led the development of Project Arrow at the Automotive Centre of Excellence in Oshawa. Over the course of the project, 58 Canadian industry partners came together to design and build a prototype vehicle.

“The Ontario government challenged us to build this vehicle and they were the first to support us when we launched Project Arrow,” said APMA president Flavio Volpe. “This investment is just another part of this government’s incredible and unprecedented commitment to Ontario’s automotive industry.”

Through the OVIN, Ontario is investing $56.4 million over four years to accelerate the development of next generation electric, connected and autonomous vehicle and mobility technologies.