Canadian auto parts supplier Martinrea International appoints new president

The company has named its current CFO Fred Di Tosto to the position.

Canadian automotive parts maker Martinrea International Inc. has named Fred Di Tosto as its new president.

Di Tosto has been Martinrea’s chief financial officer since 2011 and has previously held the role of EVP of its Flexible Manufacturing Group. In a Jan. 8 news release, Martinrea officials said Di Tosto will retain his current responsibilities as CFO.

Di Tosto, 48, has been an officer of Martinrea since 2010. Prior to joining Martinrea, Di Tosto was with KPMG LLP where he served various multinational companies, including Martinrea. He has M a Bachelor’s Degree in Mathematics for Commerce from York University and is a Chartered Accountant by designation. He is the past Chairman of the Automotive Parts Manufacturers Association (APMA), and currently still serves as a member of its Board of Directors.

Headquartered in Concord, Ont., Martinrea designs, develops and manufactures lightweight structures and propulsion systems. The company operates in 59 locations in Canada, the U.S., Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Slovakia, Spain, China, South Africa, and Japan.