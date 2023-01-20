Canada to invest $1.2 billion in electric vehicle chargers

The funding will build almost 84,500 chargers by 2027, of which thousands are already in service.

Canada’s federal government is investing over $1.2 billion in projects to build almost 84,500 electric vehicle chargers by 2027, of which thousands are already in service.

This is in addition to charging stations supported by investments from provinces, territories, and the private sector.

The announcement was made on Jan. 18, as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visited the facilities of EV charger manufacturer FLO in Shawinigan, Quebec.

“Canadian-made electric vehicle chargers are win-win-win: not only do they support good middle-class jobs and position Canada as a global leader on clean tech, they also make it easier than ever for Canadians to choose an EV as their next vehicle,” said Trudeau. “Going electric saves families money on monthly expenses, all while keeping our air clean for generations to come.”