CAMM presenting two panel discussions this month

The Canadian Association of Moldmakers (CAMM) is presenting two upcoming panel discussions, one virtual and the other in-person.

The CAMM virtual webinar panel about “Best Practices in the Mold and Plastics Industry,” and in conjunction with the ADM Expo Toronto being held in November, will take place on Sept. 20 from 12:00 to 12:45 pm. The panel consists of Tim Galbraith, general manager at Cavalier Tool; Saylo Lam, president at Circle 5; and John Thompson, head of sales development at Cimatron Technologies Canada. The discussion will centre around best practices for mold tools manufacturers as well as the changing landscape, challenges, investments, sustainability, R&D, and the politics of the mold industry. More information can be found here.

And on Sept. 25, the CAMM in-person “Innovations in Plastics” panel discussion will take place from 3:00 to 4:00 pm at the Smart Theatre of the Toronto Congress Centre, based around the upcoming Canadian Manufacturing and Technology Show. Called “Innovations in Plastics,” the panel discussion features John Thompson, head of sales development at Cimatron Technologies Canada; Luca Tesan, vice president of Tesan Mould; Marc Lecours, president of Michmar; and Arjun Walia, sales manager with Avient Color Solutions. More information can be found here.