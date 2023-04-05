Burloak Tool acquires Armactool

In the all-Ontario deal, Armactool has been integrated under the Burloak Tool brand.

Oakville, Ont.-based moldmaker Burloak Tool has acquired Armactool, a tool and die plant in St. George, Ont., for an undisclosed amount.

The purchase was made in December 2022, but announced late last month. Since the December acquisition, Burloak officials said that Armactool has been integrated under the Burloak Tool brand and all Armactool employees have joined the Burloak team.

Burloak officials said that, with the ability to optimize across both plants, new die build capacity increases, lead times decrease, and the service offering expands.

Armactool has expertise with large complex stamping dies of all types, they said.

The increased fabrication capacity supports the underlying new die build strategy of both companies: in house design, on-site fabrication, and in house die build and trials, to control quality and lead times.

Burloak was founded in 1980 and specialized in molds for the automotive and appliance industries.