Brose adds Engel to suppliers list

Automotive Tier 1 Brose has added Engel Austria to its Brose Exclusive Supplier Team (BEST) group of strategic suppliers.

In a statement, Schwertberg, Austria-based Engel said that Brose only adds selected, strategically important suppliers to its BEST program, which was launched last year. Engel is the ninth supplier to be awarded BEST supplier status. A maximum of 30 companies across the entire purchasing portfolio are included in the Brose Exclusive Supplier Team (BEST), and their performance is reassessed annually.

“We are delighted about the trust and recognition that Brose has shown us with this award,” said Dr. Stefan Engleder, CEO of the Engel Group. “For us, Brose is not only a customer, but also an important development partner who is always open to innovative products. We rarely experience stricter demands in terms of process stability and consistent quality.”

Engel has been supplying injection molding machines and automation for both single and multiple-component injection molding processes to Brose’s production plants worldwide since 2003. Engel’s commitment to the new Brose plant in South Africa was specifically lauded by Periklis Nassios, executive vice president purchasing at Brose, on presenting the award.