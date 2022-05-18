BlackBerry and Magna collaborating on advanced driver assistance solutions

Canadian firms BlackBerry Ltd. and automotive systems supplier Magna International Inc. have entered into a multi-year agreement to collaborate on various integrated advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) solutions.

In a May 18 news release, Blackberry says it anticipates the global ADAS market will grow significantly as many OEMs continue to launch new vehicles that offer growing feature sets.

Under this collaborative agreement, Blackberry will provide Magna with QNX software like the QNX Software Development Platform, QNX OS for Safety, QNX Platform for ADAS and professional engineering services for system-level integration.

“Magna’s ADAS expertise and unique ability to integrate system solutions into various vehicle applications gives us a competitive advantage,” said Sharath Reddy, senior vice president Magna Electronics in the release. “Additionally, collaborating with companies like with BlackBerry helps us with speed to market.”

“It’s a great pleasure to work with another Canadian company – and global market leader in the automotive market,” said John Wall, SVP and co-head, BlackBerry Technology Solutions. “Our collaboration brings together both company’s software and functional safety strengths as part of a platform that is already being delivered to multiple global OEMs.”