Axiom Group to double the manufacturing space of its Mexico plant

The 80,000-square-foot expansion also includes adding eight injection molding machines ranging from 550 to 2,400 tons.

Automotive parts molder Axiom Group is making a $12-million, 80,000-square-foot expansion to double the manufacturing space at its plant in San José Iturbide, in the Northeast region of the state of Guanajuato, Mexico.

According to officials with Aurora, Ont.-based Axiom, the expansion will create capacity for the existing plant to focus on manufacturing, while the second building will provide warehouse space for shipments of finished goods and raw materials. In addition to doubling manufacturing space at its Mexico plant, the reorganization of manufacturing and storage space will also allow for a projected doubling of revenue in 2024.

Axiom opened the injection molding plant in San José Iturbide in 2017, with the capacity to manufacture complex and large components. Axiom’s Mexican Republic subsidiary is called APG Mexico.

“Expanding our manufacturing footprint further allows us to provide the best possible service and technical support for our valued clients,” said Ananth Pathmanathan, Axiom’s vice president of operations. “Our management team at Axiom Group and the staff at APG Mexico have played a vital role in making this growth possible.”

With the additional square footage, Axiom will be adding eight injection molding machines ranging from 550 to 2,400 tons, which will allow for the addition of 55 tools and 90 different part numbers to its existing database.

Founded in 1987, Axiom has engineering centres located in Canada, Mexico, and Italy