Axiom Group expands management team

In anticipation of what it calls “a strong growth phase,” Aurora, Ont.-based injection molder Axiom Group has expanded its management team by adding automotive industry veterans Richard Ishii as its new vice president of sales and business development and Paul Karim as vice president of operations.

Ishii and Karim bring 60 years of combined automotive and parts manufacturing industry experience, Axion officials said in a news release, “which will greatly support [our] ongoing investments in design, development, and manufacturing.”

Over the past five years, Axiom says it has seen “significant growth and success”, with dedicated facilities in three countries for research and design, moldmaking, thermoplastic injection molding, and complex assemblies. “Now, [we] are looking to grow again with major investments in production facilities in key auto manufacturing regions,” the release said.

“We are at a pivotal moment in automotive history that demands rapid innovation and production,” Ishii said. “By joining Axiom, I look forward to helping shape that story by supporting our customers in the development of exciting new products and establishment of strong industry relationships and partnerships.”

Axiom was founded in 1987, and specializes in thermoplastic injection molding of various components and assemblies.