Autoparts maker Brose to cut 100 jobs at Ontario operations

February 5, 2019 by Canadian Plastics

Autoparts maker Brose Fahrzeugteile says it will cut 100 jobs at its London, Ont. operations by the end of the year.

As reported by The Canadian Press, the German company says it is adjusting production capacity at the manufacturing facility to meet shifting customer demand as the market moves away from passenger cars towards various types of SUVs including crossovers.

Brose Canada produces closure systems, seat components, and seat adjusters for its main customers including Ford Motor Co., Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, Volkswagen, Subaru, and Mercedes-Benz. Parts are made from plastic and plastic-metal composites.

According to The Canadian Press, the company says its focus is on supporting those affected by the job cuts by providing transition options, including potential relocation to other Brose facilities.

Brose, which started operating in London in 2005, has more than 600 employees at two facilities in Canada.