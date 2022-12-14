Automotive supplier Lear boosting EV parts production with new plant, expansions

Lear is investing in a new plant in Michigan, and updates in two other facilities in that state.

Tier 1 automotive parts supplier Lear Corp. is planning to open a new electric vehicle (EV) parts plant in suburban Detroit, and also to expand its operations at two other Michigan facilities.

According to local news reports, the Southfield, Mich.-based company, which specializes in seating and electrical systems, plans a new 120,000-square-foot EV facility in Independence Township in Oakland County; the plant will supply battery disconnect units for General Motors Co. Half of the facility will be dedicated to production while the rest will be used for warehousing, lab, testing and office space. Lear’s proposed US$112.5 million in capital investment in the project is being supported by a US$4.5 million Michigan Business Development Program performance-based grant. Michigan was chosen for the project over other competing sites, officials with the Michigan Economic Development Corp. said in a statement.

Lear also expects to ramp up operations at existing facilities Traverse City and Macomb County to support the expansion, which could create up to 500 new jobs.