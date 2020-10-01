Canadian Plastics

Auto supplier Angstrom buys custom injection molder Vantec Inc.

Headquartered in Webster City, Iowa, Vantec will be renamed Vantec LLC.

October 1, 2020   Canadian Plastics


Automotive
Plastics Processes

In a deal involving two U.S. firms, automotive parts supplier Angstrom Automotive Group has acquired custom injection molder Vantec Inc. for an undisclosed price.

Headquartered in Webster City, Iowa, Vantec will be renamed Vantec LLC.

In a statement, Angstrom Group officials said that the purchase “fits the Angstrom Group model and continues to build on a strategy of establishing Angstrom as a vertically integrated company”.

“We are confident that this addition will continue to strengthen and complement our value proposition to our customers,” said Angstrom Group president and CEO Nagesh Palakurthi.

Vantec processes a large number of products and plastic components for a broad base of diverse customers. Industries include HVAC products, beverage dispensing equipment, vehicle parts and accessories, and construction and home products. Vantec currently operates 49 injection molding machines.

Angstrom Group is headquartered in Southfield, Mich.

Print this page

Related Stories
Revere Plastics buys assets of auto parts molder Sur-Flo
ATS buys micro-injection molder (February 07, 2003)
Ontario injection molder gets $1 million loan from province for auto parts line
Packaging supplier Comar buys medical device molder iMark

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*