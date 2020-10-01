Auto supplier Angstrom buys custom injection molder Vantec Inc.

In a deal involving two U.S. firms, automotive parts supplier Angstrom Automotive Group has acquired custom injection molder Vantec Inc. for an undisclosed price.

Headquartered in Webster City, Iowa, Vantec will be renamed Vantec LLC.

In a statement, Angstrom Group officials said that the purchase “fits the Angstrom Group model and continues to build on a strategy of establishing Angstrom as a vertically integrated company”.

“We are confident that this addition will continue to strengthen and complement our value proposition to our customers,” said Angstrom Group president and CEO Nagesh Palakurthi.

Vantec processes a large number of products and plastic components for a broad base of diverse customers. Industries include HVAC products, beverage dispensing equipment, vehicle parts and accessories, and construction and home products. Vantec currently operates 49 injection molding machines.

Angstrom Group is headquartered in Southfield, Mich.