Auto parts molder Plasman Group announces global rebrand

Windsor, Ont.-based automotive parts supplier Plasman Group is rebranding all of its operating businesses under one name.

Prior division names — including A-Brite Plating, A.P. Plasman, Build-A-Mold, Plastal, and Thermotech — will now be united under the one global brand name of Plasman.

“It is not only about the name change, but an opportunity to reflect on everything our history has afforded us and everything we aspire to become,” Plasman CEO David Wiskel said in a Nov. 12 statement.

Plasman molds exterior trim, bumpers/fascia, interior systems, and sub-components for major OEM automotive brands, and also has a presence in the consumer goods market specializing in precision molding. Recently, the company further diversified into the medical device and biotech industry.

Plasman operates in nine countries with over 4,000 employees, and recently opened a new factory in Gothenburg, Sweden, to makes its Omniluxe-brand chrome alternative products.

Plasman is owned by Dallas-based Insight Equity.