Canadian Plastics

Arkema buys South Korea’s PI Advanced Materials

Canadian Plastics   

Automotive Materials

The acquisition aims to broaden Arkema's range of high-performance polymers.

In a move designed to broaden its range of high-performance polymers, French specialty chemicals and advanced materials supplier Arkema SA has acquired a majority share in South Korean company PI Advanced Materials (PIAM) for 728 million euros (US$760 million).

Arkema will buy a 54 per cent stake in the manufacturer from Seoul-based investor Glenwood Private Equity. The remaining 46 per cent of the shares will continue to be listed on the Korean stock exchange.

PIAM supplies high-performance plastics used in components for consumer electronics and electric vehicles.

Arkema is said to be one of the world’s biggest makers of high-performance chemicals, with operations ranging from construction and packaging applications to diaper materials.

Advertisement

“This acquisition is fully aligned with our strategy to be at the forefront of high-performance materials for high-growth end markets supported by megatrends such as electric vehicles and advanced electronics,” Thierry Le Henaff, Arkema’s chairman and CEO, said in a statement.

The deal, which is subject to the approval of Chinese and Korean anti-trust authorities, should be finalized end-2023.

Headquartered in Paris, Arkema has Canadian operations located in Burlington, Ont.

Stories continue below
Print this page

Related Stories
Arkema buys specialty chemicals maker Lambson
Arkema to acquire polymer recycling specialist Agiplast
Arkema commissions new plant
DuPont acquires Laird Performance Materials for $2.3 billion