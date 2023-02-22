Canadian Plastics

ABC Technologies makes leadership changes

ABC is a Toronto-based parts supplier to the global automotive industry.

Toronto-based automotive parts supplier ABC Technologies Holdings Inc. has announced some recent changes in key leadership positions.

Effective last November, the company named Barry Engle as chairman of the board, replacing James R. Voss, who remains on the board.

Barry Engle. Photo Credit: ABC Technologies

Also effective last November, Mark Decker was named as chief human resources officer. Decker has over 30 years of global automotive HR experience, most recently serving as CHRO of Joyson Safety Systems. He also served as CHRO at Nexteer Corp., Fisker Automotive, and Meridian Automotive Systems.

Mark Decker. Photo Credit: ABC Technologies

Finally, Scott Roggenbauer has been appointed chief financial officer effective Feb. 14, 2023, replacing David Smith, who is leaving the company. Roggenbauer has over 25 years of senior financial and accounting experience, ABC officials said, most recently serving as CFO of AmesburyTruth. He also served as CFO for Haas F1 Racing as well as in several senior finance roles at Johnson Controls, ZF Group, and Harley-Davidson.

Scott Roggenbauer. Photo Credit: LinkedIn

