ABC Technologies appoints new COO

Toronto-based automotive parts molder ABC Technologies Holdings Inc. has announced a change to its executive team effective June 20.

Mike Fritts, chief operating officer (COO) with the company, is retiring after a 40-year career within the global automotive business. He will be succeeded by Mike Bisson, who most recently served as global president of Magna International Seating. Prior to his career at Magna, Bisson held roles at Rockwell International and General Motors of Canada.

Bisson stepped into the COO position on May 1, 2024, with Fritts acting as special advisor to the CEO for the duration of the transition.

“We are very grateful to Mr. Fritts for his many years with ABC Technologies and his perseverance has been integral to our continued success,” remarked “We are excited to welcome [Mike] Bisson, who is exceptionally qualified to lead the company through its next chapter of growth and operational excellence, as a member of our Executive Leadership Team,” ABC technologies president and CEO Terry Campbell said. “We are fortunate to add someone with his pedigree, expertise and strategic knowledge to our company”.

ABC Technologies has more than 25 major OEM customers in 8 countries. The company employs more than 11,000 workers.