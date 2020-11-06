Magna receives two supplier awards from Ford

Automotive parts maker Magna International Inc. recently won two World Excellence Awards from Ford Motor Company at the automaker’s 22nd annual supplier awards ceremony.

Aurora, Ont.-based Magna won an award in the Winning Portfolio category and one for Gold Quality.

“Ford’s annual World Excellence Awards recognize our top-performing suppliers for their contributions to our success,” said Hau Thai-Tang, chief product platform and operations officer. “Congratulations to Magna for being a recipient of these coveted awards.”

Honorees were recognized for achieving the highest levels of global excellence across several categories. The Winning Portfolio award corresponds to a Ford primary brand pillar and recognizes suppliers that enable Ford to develop a winning portfolio of products, particularly in advanced and transformational technologies such as electrification, lightweighting, and driver assistance.

The Gold Quality award recognizes supplier manufacturing sites demonstrating superior quality, delivery, and cost performance throughout the year. Magna’s manufacturing operations in Mexico were recognized in this top-tier of excellence.

“It is always an honour to be recognized as among the best in our industry,” said Magna CEO Don Walker. “Leading-edge innovation and exceptional manufacturing operations are both hallmarks of Magna. Thank you to Ford for awarding our ongoing efforts in these strategic areas.”