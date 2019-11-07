General Motors quitting Plastics Industry Association

November 7, 2019 by Canadian Plastics

Automaker General Motors will no longer be a member of the U.S.-based Plastics Industry Association.

According to a Nov. 5 press release from Greenpeace, GM had told the organization that it had allowed its membership to lapse, citing “an evolution in how the company thinks about plastics.”

GM is the fourth company to tell Greenpeace that it is leaving the Washington, D.C.-based association. Coca-Cola, PepsiCo, and SC Johnson have all previously made the decision to drop their membership with the organization.

In a statement, Tony Radoszewski, the Plastics Industry Association’s president and CEO, said that “Greenpeace’s activist campaign continues to relentlessly pressure prominent brand owners to leave our association. While these actions may make for successful fundraising tactics, the results are unfortunately counter-productive by inhibiting our efforts to unite representatives from the full supply chain to work on meaningful advances, such as advancing recycling innovations and modernizing infrastructure.”

“We agree that plastics don’t belong in our environment,” Radoszewski added. “And consumer brands are integral to turning sustainability commitments into reality with their suppliers to make lasting change.”