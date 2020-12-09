Stratasys to acquire 3D printing startup Origin

3D printers and 3D production systems maker Stratasys Ltd. is acquiring 3D printing startup Origin Inc. in a transaction for total consideration of up to US$100 million, including cash and stock.

In a Dec. 9 statement, Stratasys said that it plans to use Origin’s photopolymer platform and extensive materials ecosystem to expand into the mass production parts segment, which uses 3D printing for significant manufacturing applications.

Stratasys said Origin’s proprietary Programmable PhotoPolymerization (P3) technology will become a key growth engine for the company, adding up to US$200 million incremental annual revenue within five years. The acquisition will also bolster Stratasys’ position in polymers and production applications of 3D printing, which is commonly used in industries such as dental, medical, and tooling.

Stratasys said the Origin team will lead the development of its technology and product platform, with a full global launch via the Stratasys go-to-market organization towards mid-2021.

“Our customers are looking for additive manufacturing solutions that enable use of industrial-grade resins for mass production parts with process and quality control,” said Stratasys CEO Yoav Zeif. “We believe Origin’s software-driven Origin One system is the best in the industry by combining high throughput with incredible accuracy. When combined with Origin’s extensive materials ecosystem and our industry-leading go-to-market capabilities, we believe we will be able to capture a wide range of in-demand production applications on a global scale. Together with our intended entry into powder bed fusion technology, the acquisition of Origin reflects another step in fulfilling our objective to lead in polymer additive manufacturing by offering comprehensive, best-in-class technologies and solutions to create a fully digital additive value chain, designed for Industry 4.0 integration.”

Origin was founded in 2015, and is headquartered in San Francisco, Calif.

The acquisition is expected to close in January 2021.