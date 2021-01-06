Stratasys completes acquisition of 3D printing startup Origin

3D printers and 3D production systems maker Stratasys Ltd. has completed its acquisition of 3D printing startup Origin Inc., in a deal that adds Origin’s software-centric additive manufacturing technology based on digital light processing for production-oriented polymer applications to the Stratasys portfolio.

The deal was first announced in December 2020.

San Francisco-based Origin is pioneering a new approach to additive manufacturing of end-use parts, Stratasys explained in a Jan. 5 press release. Origin One, the company’s manufacturing-grade 3D printer, uses Programmable PhotoPolymerization to precisely control light, heat, and force, among other variables, to produce parts with exceptional accuracy and consistency. The company works with a network of partners to develop a wide range of commercial-grade materials for its system, resulting in some of the toughest and most resilient materials in additive manufacturing. The company was founded in 2015 and is led by alumni from Google and Apple.

“The completion of this acquisition marks an important milestone for Stratasys, positioning us to generate meaningful incremental revenue from a wide range of new market opportunities for mass production,” said Stratasys CEO Yoav Zeif. “I’m confident that Origin’s innovative solutions will be a key contributor to strong company growth beginning in 2021 and help us further realize our strategic goal to fortify our leadership position as the ‘first choice’ for polymer 3D printing.”