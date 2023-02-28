SPE acquires 3D printing media, events firm 3Dnatives

3Dnatives is a France-based international online media platform with more than 1.2 million visitors.

In a move that expands its footprint in Europe, the Society of Plastics Engineers (SPE) has acquired 3Dnatives, a for-profit French media and events company focused on the 3D printing and additive manufacturing markets.

The terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

“There is a natural similarity between the work of SPE and of 3Dnatives,” SPE CEO Patrick Farrey said in a Feb. 27 news release. “Both publish the most up-to-date technical information for professionals in the plastics and additive manufacturing industries. Joining with 3Dnatives expands SPE’s expertise in these growing markets and gives our members unprecedented access to the science and technologies they need to know.”

Founded in 2013, 3Dnatives is an international online media platform that publishes daily industry news and distinct market-specific platforms in five native languages – French, German, English, Spanish, and Italian – and has more than 1.2 million platform visitors. The site offers a 3D printing equipment comparison engine, plus original articles, technical guides, product reviews, job board, business directory and more – each in the users’ native language.

“SPE’s well-established leadership in producing technical information for plastics and manufacturing professionals will be a great asset, as 3Dnatives continues to serve more than six-million 3D printing and additive manufacturing professionals across the globe every year,” 3Dnatives founder and CEO Alexandre Martel said in the release.

The companies will maintain offices in the U.S., Brussels, and Paris.

Founded in 1943 and headquartered in Bethel, Conn., SPE is a global plastics professional membership organization, with chapters in Canada.