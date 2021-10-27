Canadian Plastics

Private equity firm buys three Michigan 3D printing specialists

Core Industrial Partners has purchased 3DXTech LLC, Triton 3D LLC, and Gearbox3D LLC.

Private equity firm Core Industrial Partners LLC has acquired three Michigan-based companies specializing in 3D printing, equipment, and materials.

In an Oct. 26 news release, officials with Chicago-based Core announced the purchase of 3DXTech LLC, Triton 3D LLC, and Gearbox3D LLC. The companies being acquired all share a 68,000-square-foot facility in Grand Rapids, Mich.

The financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

3DXTech provides 3D printing filament for open-source printers and printing services for production and prototype quantities; Triton offers Stratasys compatible 3D printing filament and related 3D printing accessories; and Gearbox manufactures industrial-grade, open-source 3D printers utilizing thermoplastic extrusion technology.

“The investments in 3DXTech, Triton and Gearbox align with our strategy to build an additive manufacturing platform focused on 3D printing equipment and proprietary materials,” John May, managing partner of Core, said in the release.

