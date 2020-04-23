Nexeo Plastics and Essentium sign distribution agreement for North America

April 23, 2020 by Canadian Plastics

Thermoplastic resin distributor Nexeo Plastics has signed an agreement with Essentium Inc. to distribute the company’s engineered thermoplastic polymer (ETP) 3D printing filaments in North America.

The Essentium filament portfolio comprises a broad array of engineering grades for the most demanding applications across a variety of end uses.

“Material constraints are a major barrier to manufacturers wanting to operate full-scale 3D printing production runs,” said Blake Teipel, CEO and co-founder of Essentium. “Nexeo Plastics’ materials expertise combined with Essentium’s range of high-performance polymers will help solve this by giving customers more control, greater choice in materials and ultimately lower cost and higher volumes. This partnership is an important step in our mission to build an open additive manufacturing ecosystem, unlocking new possibilities for manufacturers across industries.”

Nexeo Plastics, which is headquartered in The Woodlands, Tex., will carry and distribute Essentium products including its general purpose, Z collection, flame retardant, low friction, and high-temp product lines. Each product line is formulated to address specific end-use applications, from strength and durability, to sensitive electronics use, to heat resistance and more.

Nexeo Plastics will provide direct-order access to Essentium’s collections via the Nexeo 3D website, as well as offer supporting services to resellers.