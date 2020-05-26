Montreal’s Jewish General Hospital turns to Javelin Technologies for 3D printers

May 26, 2020 by Canadian Plastics

The city of Montreal is the worst affected region in Canada by the COVID-19 pandemic, with hospitals bearing the brunt of the outbreak – including the downtown Jewish General Hospital.

As one of the main sites for COVID-19 patients in the Montreal area, staff at Jewish General recognized the need for more in-house production of protective face shields and ventilator components in the pandemic’s early days, and turned to Oakville, Ont.-based Javelin Technologies Inc., a dealer of both 3D design software and 3D printers and a provider of additive manufacturing services.

Javelin supplied Jewish General with two Stratasys Fortus 450 mc 3D printers and one F170 printer that were installed back in April, both dedicated to COVID-19-related production using FDM (fused deposition modeling) materials.

FDM technology works with engineering-grade thermoplastics to build strong, long-lasting parts that can be sterilized. Advanced FDM 3D printers have large build envelopes and material capacities, delivering longer, uninterrupted build times, bigger parts, and higher quantities.

Javelin provided printer installation and training during the week of April 6, and critical part production began the week of April 13.