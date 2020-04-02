Mercedes-Benz offers its 3D printing capabilities for medical devices

April 2, 2020 by Canadian Plastics

German automaker Mercedes-Benz, a Daimler AG company, has offered its support for the production of medical equipment.

With the aid of 3D printers, individual components can be produced that are urgently needed in medical technology as a result of the current COVID-19 pandemic.

“With our highly competent team and years of experience in 3D printing technology, we are ready to make our contribution to the production of medical devices,” says Jörg Burzer, Member of the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz AG, Production and Supply Chain. “To this end, we are also in contact with the state government of Baden-Württemberg. Our expertise and specialist knowledge is available for production; now it is up to the medical technology sector to contact us. Our 3D printers are definitely available.”

All common 3D printing processes can be used, Burzer added, from stereolithography (SLA), Selective Laser Sintering (SLS) and Fused Deposition Modelling (FDM) to Selective Laser Melting (SLM).

Traditionally, Mercedes-Benz uses its 3D printing technology for prototype construction and small-series production for its passenger car sector; the company’s 3D printing machines produce up to 150,000 plastic and metal components every year.