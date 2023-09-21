M. Holland ‘s 3D printing group acquired by Interfacial Consultants

The 3D printing group provides prototype services, parts, mold production, contract manufacturing, training and consultation.

Resin distributor M. Holland Co. is selling its 3D printing group to Interfacial Consultants LLC, a material science-based products and services company, for an undisclosed amount.

In a Sept. 19 news release, officials with Northbrook, Ill.-based M. Holland – which was acquired by material distributor Ravago last month – said the 3D printing group provides prototype services, parts, mold production, contract manufacturing, training, and consultation.

“M. Holland has assembled a strong team and a successful consultative business development model to drive 3D printing adoption,” Interfacial chief operating officer Jeff Cernohous said. “This acquisition accelerates our efforts and provides additional reach with M. Holland’s extensive customer base.”

Interfacial is part of Japan-based chemical trading firm Nagase Group, and is headquartered in Prescott, Wis.

The transaction is expected to close on Sept. 29, 2023.