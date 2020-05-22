M. Holland now distributing Braskem 3D polypropylene filament

May 22, 2020 by Canadian Plastics

Thermoplastics resin distributor M. Holland Co. is now the exclusive distributor of Braskem’s new polypropylene filament for 3D printing applications, which is described as having a proprietary formula that allows for high stability, low warpage, and consistent extrusion.

“There is an increasing need in the additive manufacturing market for printable polypropylene material with high chemical resistance and hydrophobic properties,” M. Holland said in a press release. “Polypropylene has not typically been used in the prototyping or production of 3D-printed parts due to high failure rates. Braskem’s unique polypropylene formula is highly stable with low warpage, excellent bed adhesion and consistent extrusion, which makes it ideal for prototyping.”

Braskem’s suite of 3D printing polypropylene products, including FL100PP and FL105PP, offers a combination of stability, balance, and impact resistance, M. Holland added.

Headquartered in Northbrook, Ill., M. Holland has over US$1 billion in annual sales and sells to more than 4,000 customers annually.