M. Holland expands 3D printing capabilities with new materials and supply partners

In a move that expands its 3D printing product offering by 50 per cent, thermoplastic resin distributor M. Holland Co. has partnered with three new additive manufacturing materials suppliers.

And the Northbrook, Ill.-based company has also announced the addition of its additive manufacturing materials developed for machining and engineering applications.

M. Holland’s three new supply partners are Infinite Material Solutions, which offers AquaSys 120, a water-soluble filament designed to support parts printed with polypropylene (PP) and polyamide (PA); Kimya by ARMOR, an agreement that includes different types of acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS) with varied additives: EC ABS (electrically conductive), ABS Kevlar, and polyether block amide (PEBA)-S, a flexible and highly printable material; and taulman3D, whose products include nylons, support materials, copolymers, plasticized copolyamide thermoplastic elastomer (PCTPE), PETT, and medical-grade materials.

M. Holland also announced its own new line of materials for 3D printing applications, including MHC PA6/69, MHC PA/TPE Flex, PA6/69 MED, PA6/6 CNC and MHC Transparent PET.

The company says that its 3D printing business unit has experienced “a surge of growth” over the last year. “[We] recently relocated to a 63,000-square-foot facility containing 10 fabrication labs, as well as increased the size of [our] team by over 50 per cent to support high demand for its services,” company officials said.