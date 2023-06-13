Four 3D printing providers merge to create new company

The new Uptive brand will provide production-grade parts across numerous end markets.

Four additive manufacturing technology providers have merged to create a new business that will provide production-grade parts across numerous end markets including medical, electronics, consumer, automotive, aerospace and defense, and automation and industrial.

Called “Uptive,” the company is made up of Re3DTech, GoProto, Stanfordville Machine & Manufacturing, and Phoenix Proto Technologies, and aims to be “a disruptive force in the rapid response additive and traditional manufacturing industry,” a June 13 news release said.

The merged company has facilities in Illinois, California, New York, Michigan and Tijuana, Mexico.

Technologies available under the Uptive brand include:

Re3DTech, which has additive manufacturing capabilities, including HP multi-jet fusion, and Markforged composites.

GoProto, which offers turnkey plastic and metal part manufacturing solutions including rapid prototyping, additive manufacturing, cast urethane, CNC machining, rapid sheet metal, rapid injection molding and tooling, production parts and part finishing

Stanfordville Machine & Manufacturing, which offers CNC machining of aluminum, steel, stainless steel, brass, copper and plastic parts

Phoenix Proto Technologies, which offers on-demand manufacturing for prototype through production quantity parts, specializing in design, production-quality aluminum tooling and injection moldings services

“The creation of Uptive reflects our expanded offerings and aligns with the ongoing execution of our growth strategy,” Uptive CEO Tom Kerscher said in the release. “As the digital manufacturing landscape shifts to a more automated, auto-quote focused and virtual marketplace, our biggest strength remains our ability to offer human-driven quick response expertise, unmatched customer service, and high-quality components throughout every step of the manufacturing process.”

The Uptive brand launched with a new website that lets customers access a range of resources, request a quote and check the knowledge base library.