Evonik opens new technology centre for 3D printing in Texas

Germany-based specialty chemicals company Evonik Industries has opened a new technology centre for 3D printing in Austin, Texas.

According to Evonik, the U.S. site will play a key role within its global innovation network in the development of new, ready-to-use materials for powder bed fusion manufactured by the Structured Polymers technology.

Evonik’s new Center for Structured Polymers Technology comprises an application technology laboratory with 3D printers and a processing area, a research and development laboratory, production rooms and associated office areas as well as meeting rooms. The building complex has modern air extraction systems, meets the highest safety standards and complies with applicable workplace ergonomics standards.

“The new Technology Center continues the success story of Structured Polymers under the umbrella of Evonik,” said Thomas Große-Puppendahl, head of the additive manufacturing innovation growth field at Evonik. “We have now created the necessary framework to establish this advanced technology for the production of 3D printable polymer powders on the market.”

“By expanding our capabilities in North America, we are sending an important signal to our partners in the region that we can now better support them with new technological opportunities in materials development right in their own backyard,” Vikram Devarajan, managing director of the 3D Printing Technology Center in Austin, added.